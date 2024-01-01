Senior Grad G.L.A.M. Event

Senior Grad G.L.A.M.: Growth, Legacy, Aspirations, & Memories





🎉 Celebrating High School Seniors in Foster Care





🌟 About Senior Grad G.L.A.M.

Senior Grad G.L.A.M. is a distinctive, heartening event crafted exclusively for high school seniors currently navigating the foster care system. This celebratory day is dedicated to you — a brilliant individual on the cusp of a major life transition. It’s about marking the completion of one journey and the beginning of another, focusing on Growth, Legacy, Aspirations, & Memories. Beyond the festivities, we offer an opportunity to connect with essential resources as you prepare to age out of the foster care system, ensuring you're supported every step of the way.









📅 Event Details

Date: Saturday, May 11th

Time: Starting at 11 AM 🕚

Location: Leander, TX 78641📍

Tickets: Free (Registration Required) ✅





📸 Event Highlights

Professional Makeovers & Photoshoots: Get styled by top professionals and capture your moment with a graduation photoshoot. 💇‍♂️💄📷

Valuable Resources: Connect with organizations offering essential support and resources for your next steps beyond foster care. 📚🔗

Celebration & Refreshments: Enjoy a day filled with light refreshments, joy, and the celebration of your incredible journey. 🎈🍰





🌈 Who Can Join

This event is specially designed for high school seniors in foster care, ready to celebrate their graduation and looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement.





🎓 Why Attend?

Senior Grad G.L.A.M. is more than an event—it's a milestone. It's an opportunity to be celebrated for your resilience, achievements, and to look forward with excitement to what lies ahead. This day is all about you, offering a space to feel seen, supported, and inspired.





Spaces are limited for this unique, free celebration. Secure your spot today and be part of an unforgettable experience designed to honor and uplift high school seniors in foster care.





💙💜💖 About the Host:

iFosteriCare is committed to improving the foster care experience through innovative tools, technology, and resources. With a vision of a world where every child in foster care thrives, iFosteriCare supports families with the tools and encouragement they need to succeed.





🎟️ Reserve your ticket now and join us in celebrating your graduation in style at the Senior Grad G.L.A.M. event!