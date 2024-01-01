Logo
Grove City High School Band Boosters
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

GCHS Fall Bazaar PreSale - click below for details

4664 Hoover Rd, Grove City, OH 43123, USA

The 2024 GCHS Band Fall Craft and Gift Bazaar is coming Saturday 11/16 9-4 and Sunday 11/17 10-4

 

















Come see what all the excitement is about and beat the crowds with your exclusive Pre-sale Admission Ticket!



Your pre-sale ticket will give you access to a special entrance to avoid the lines and get right to your holiday shopping with our 200+ vendors.  Inside, you will find the perfect holiday gifts and some tasty food as our Band Boosters serve up breakfast, lunch and our Famous Apple Dumplings. 


  • One Day Admission Ticket $5
  • Weekend Pass $8 (a $2 savings on the daily rate)
  • Additional donation the the Zeffy host platform is not required for purchase
  • Children 5 and under are free
  • All ticket proceeds support the award-winning students of the Grove City High School Band
  • Please note, all pre-sale tickets are non-refundable
common:freeFormsBy