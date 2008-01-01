T-Shirt Fundraiser - Supporter





Greetings!

Thank you for considering a T-shirt to support our Kenya Experience Trip Fundraiser, due to the time factor all T-shirt sales after June 30th will benefit our Post Event Celebration - to be held in Hampton, Va. Save the date set tentatively for Sept. 28th, thisbis an event where we will honor our donors, present International Peace Awards and have a showing of our event documentary video!!.

We would love it if you would consider buying our Supporter T as a gift for others as well.





Email us at [email protected] to arrange for pick up of your T-Shirt , we will collect your contact information at check out to communicate with you about your order.





**If you prefer shipping your shirt please add an additional $5 to your transaction to cover shipping fees and include a mailing address. Thank you!





A Brief Summary about the purpose of our Trip.

Divine Concept Group invites you to be a vital partner in our inaugural Kenya Humanitarian Experience in Nairobi, Kenya hosted under our International IMPACT initiative. Investing in this Humanitarian Experience is an unparalleled opportunity to shape the future. This transformative trip marks the 60th Anniversary of U.S. & Kenya relations, and aims to cultivate Peace Ambassadors by empowering youth and adults as global citizens who develop in their ability and commitment to contribute to a better world. We will travel to Nairobi July 8-18th.





American Delegates will experience the power of humanitarian education, cultural immersion, self-discovery and skill development. This unique initiative blends pre-trip global education, personal DNA exploration, outreach training, and tourist excursions, offering a profound opportunity for self-discovery and cross-cultural connections. Among the activities your donation will support are materials and supplies for the following endeavors:





Distribution of sanitary products and workshops for health, wellness & self-esteem support at Light of Life Rescue Center for Girls victims of child marriage, trafficking and female circumcision.

Delegates participate and conduct Youth Empowerment motivational and self-esteem talks & Arts Workshops fostering creativity, at Studio N'gaari Art Foundation

Conduct and participate in Workshops on Emergency Preparedness and Mental Health Awareness and response at the International College of Peace Studies





Organizational Background: Our organization has operated in good standing since 2008 as a 501(c)(3) faith-based community impact organization, with longevity and a record of noteworthy global and domestic programs & initiatives. Our grassroots efforts have consistently aimed at nurturing the life-purpose and vision of individuals and organizations through “Vision Projects”, and an unwavering commitment to fostering positive change and leaving a lasting impact on the communities we serve one vision at a time.