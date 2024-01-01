Student Only -Senior Banquet

This is Only if you are not purchasing/RSVP for paid Guests to the Senior Banquet. If ONLY your Student will be attending the Senior Banquet please fill this form out.





Once completed please make sure to send a picture of your student as a baby/child and one picture of them now as a senior to [email protected]





Banquet Location:

Orange Tree Golf Resort

10601 North 56th Street

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

***Banquet Menu***

The Senior Banquet Menu will be an Italian Dinner with Caesar Salad, Garlic Bread, Grilled Vegetables, Grilled Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Baked Ziti with Marinara, and dessert.





If your Senior has any food requirements please indicate as you fill out this form. There are Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, and Vegan options available.