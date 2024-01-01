Volunteer Services Council Casino Night

Join us for an exciting evening of fun and games at the Cactus Hotel in beautiful San Angelo, TX, USA! Get ready to try your luck at our casino-themed event, where you can enjoy a variety of games including poker, blackjack, and roulette. Whether you're a seasoned gambler or just looking for a night of entertainment, this event is perfect for everyone.

Our in-person event will take place at the Cactus Hotel located on East Twohig Avenue. With its stunning architecture and historic charm, the venue provides the perfect backdrop for a night of excitement. So grab your friends and get ready for a memorable evening filled with laughter, friendly competition, and the chance to win some amazing prizes! Silent and Live auction and spirits pull.

By attending the Volunteer Services Council Casino Night, you not only get to have a great time, but you also support a worthy cause. All proceeds from the event will go towards our volunteer services, which help provide goods and services for the residents at the San Angelo State Supported Living Center. So come on down and join us for a night of thrills and philanthropy!