We would love for you to come join us at Art Beyond Labels: A UC PRIDE Fundraiser!
Some wonderful local artists from the Upper Cumberland area have come together to support Upper Cumberland Pride. They will be showcasing their work with interactive demos, participating in a silent auction, and setting up shop at The Hive Collective for the day.
Doors open at one, when Naomi Brossoit of Gnome Made Creations kicks the event off with a Beginners Crochet Demo! In between art demos, bid on our silent auction items (bidding stops at 5:30). Donate to enter our giveaway bundle worth over $400, then stick around for when we announce the winner at 5 PM!
📍 Schedule of Events 📍
1:00 PM: Doors Open
1-2 PM: Beginner Crochet with Gnome Made Designs
2-3 PM: Make Your Own Spell Jars with Montana The Maker
3-4 PM: Canvas Painting with Mary Mae and Raw Art
4-5 PM: Natural Dye with Stolas Botanicals
5-6 PM: Blacksmithing with The Angry Ironsmith
5:00 PM: Giveaway Winner Announced
5:30 PM: Silent Auction Bidding Ends
6:00 PM: Event Ends
Please note that tickets are required for entry (but, don't worry, they're free!). For $20, however, you can be part of the interactive art demos (and take home your creation, too).
Donations of $5 or greater earns you entry to our giveaway bundle (valued at over $400). Donations can be made here when you purchase your ticket or through one of the methods on our biosite.