We would love for you to come join us at Art Beyond Labels: A UC PRIDE Fundraiser!





Some wonderful local artists from the Upper Cumberland area have come together to support Upper Cumberland Pride. They will be showcasing their work with interactive demos, participating in a silent auction, and setting up shop at The Hive Collective for the day.



Doors open at one, when Naomi Brossoit of Gnome Made Creations kicks the event off with a Beginners Crochet Demo! In between art demos, bid on our silent auction items (bidding stops at 5:30). Donate to enter our giveaway bundle worth over $400, then stick around for when we announce the winner at 5 PM!





📍 Schedule of Events 📍





1:00 PM: Doors Open

1-2 PM: Beginner Crochet with Gnome Made Designs

2-3 PM: Make Your Own Spell Jars with Montana The Maker

3-4 PM: Canvas Painting with Mary Mae and Raw Art

4-5 PM: Natural Dye with Stolas Botanicals

5-6 PM: Blacksmithing with The Angry Ironsmith

5:00 PM: Giveaway Winner Announced

5:30 PM: Silent Auction Bidding Ends

6:00 PM: Event Ends



