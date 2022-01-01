MINDFULNESS IN MICRODOSING - A 6-WEEK MICRODOSING COURSE WITH EOSTAR KAMALA M.A.

Starting on May 6th!





After the popular weekly Microdosing FAQ Zoom Calls and four successful 6-week on-line courses, Eostar is now launching a 6-week in-person course at the Lotus Church in Oakland, for those who would like to learn about how to microdose psychedelics, while being held by an intentional and conscious container.





Classes will take place on MONDAYS AT 5:00-7:00 PM. First class will be on May 6th. Last class: June 10th





Based on her interviews with clients, Eostar found that many people who try microdosing psychedliecs on their own, don’t get much of a result because they do not persevere staying on a protocol over at least a few months period of time. They also often lack guidance or an intentional container. “Mindfulness in Microdosing” is an answer to a growing demand from people who want sustainable break-throughs and radical positive transformation in their lives and who wish to microdose mindfully.





Eostar is now offering a container that will not only lead participants through the A-Z of microdosing but will also guide them through mindfulness practices that can effectively enhance results. “Mindfulness in Microdosing” is a radically different concept from random dosing of small amounts of psychedelics. Now we will be working together in a group to establish the right dosage and the right protocol for everyone and combine these with practices such as breathwork, meditation, intention setting, journaling and understanding self-love. There will be ample opportunity to ask questions and discuss personal experiences.





Eostar holds a Master’s degree in Education, she is a certified yoga instructor, a certified breathwork facilitator and an Internal Family Systems Coach. She has been supporting people in their healing journey for many years, using the many modalities she has been trained in. Eostar is also a musician who facilitates sacred ceremonies. Her experience with sacred plant medicines goes back decades in time, including several trips to Peru where she was working with a shaman.