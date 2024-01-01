M+OB Skills (More than Moms on Bikes) INTRO - 29 Pines, 5/11 9AM





This new skills clinic specific for women who are just getting started mountain biking, or have been off the bike for a while and are returning to the sport!

A collaboration of the NICA GRiT (Girls Riding Together) staff and Coach Supporter Coordinators, the M+OB (More than Moms on Bikes) skills clinics will offer basic bike skills instruction for small groups of women. The sessions will progress over time to help improve riders' skills and confidence on the bike.

Whether your end goal is to ride with your student-athlete, to coach with the team, to better enjoy your time and build confidence on the bike, or to meet and ride with other like-minded women, this course will help you start that journey!





THIS EVENT IS FOR THE FIRST COURSE OF THE SERIES.





This first course will cover some fundamentals to get started, including:

- helmet fit

- seat height

- ABDCE bike check

- body positioning on the bike

- using those brakes!





Date/Time:

Saturday May 11th, 9AM





Location:

Meet at the NICA GRiT tent at the race infield





What to bring:





Bring all your riding gear and bike. We will be standing for much of the session so wear something comfortable.

Bring flat pedals and comfortable shoes if you have that option.

Bring water





The class will be led by Texas League Coach Supporter, and certified instructor Lynnette Wood

To reserve your spot, please sign up here on Zeffy.

Remember that space is limited and reservations are on a first come, first served basis. If space is available, on-site day-of registration will be available.

Please email [email protected] with any questions.