Speaker Series - "The Original Bucky Lew" with author Chris Boucher

Author Chris Boucher will tell the engaging story of Harry Haskel "Bucky" Lew who at 18 years old in 1902, took the court with Lowell's Pawtucketville Athletic Club of the NE Basketball League, becoming the first Black Professional player in the country. But playing the game was just a start; he wanted to dominate in every single role — from player to coach to general manager to owner. Join us as Chris tells the Hidden History of Bucky Lew as told in his book "The Original Bucky Lew - Basketball's First Black Professional." Chris will have copies of the book for sale and signing.