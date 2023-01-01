Potros FC UPSL Premier Fall 2023 2 Day Tryout (July 29th/30th)

Potros Futbol Club UPSL Premier Fall 2023 Tryouts
*NOTICE* 1 ticket covers both tryout dates. Please only purchase 1 ticket, even if you plan to attend both days.
Register for Potros FC 2 day tryout to earn a spot on the Fall 2023 UPSL Premier roster.
Led by coach Ignacio Masis, the two day tryout will determine our 25-30 man roster for the fall season.
Location: Hammond Park, 5909 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Day 1: July 29th, 10 AM - 12 PM
Day 2: July 30th, 8 AM - 10 AM
Registration covers both tryout days