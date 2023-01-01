Logo
Potros Futbol Club
Potros FC UPSL Premier Fall 2023 2 Day Tryout (July 29th/30th)

5909 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, USA

Potros Futbol Club UPSL Premier Fall 2023 Tryouts

*NOTICE* 1 ticket covers both tryout dates. Please only purchase 1 ticket, even if you plan to attend both days.


Register for Potros FC 2 day tryout to earn a spot on the Fall 2023 UPSL Premier roster. 

Led by coach Ignacio Masis, the two day tryout will determine our 25-30 man roster for the fall season. 


Location: Hammond Park, 5909 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Day 1: July 29th, 10 AM - 12 PM

Day 2: July 30th, 8 AM - 10 AM


Registration covers both tryout days

