Potros FC UPSL Premier Fall 2023 2 Day Tryout (July 29th/30th)

Potros Futbol Club UPSL Premier Fall 2023 Tryouts

*NOTICE* 1 ticket covers both tryout dates. Please only purchase 1 ticket, even if you plan to attend both days.





Register for Potros FC 2 day tryout to earn a spot on the Fall 2023 UPSL Premier roster.

Led by coach Ignacio Masis, the two day tryout will determine our 25-30 man roster for the fall season.





Location: Hammond Park, 5909 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Day 1: July 29th, 10 AM - 12 PM

Day 2: July 30th, 8 AM - 10 AM





Registration covers both tryout days