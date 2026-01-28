Ridgewood Recreation Board

Ridgewood Recreation Board

Ridgewood Rec 2026 Shop Fundraiser

Item A: T-shirt item
Item A: T-shirt
$20

Black with Ridgewood Design or Sport Grey with R design. Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4X

Item B: Women's Tank item
Item B: Women's Tank
$20

Black with Ridgewood Design or Grey with R design. Sizes Adult XS - 4X

Item C: Hoodie item
Item C: Hoodie
$30

Black with Ridgewood Design or Sport Grey with R design. Sizes Youth XS - Adult 4X

Item D: 3/4 Sleeve Baseball Style Shirt item
Item D: 3/4 Sleeve Baseball Style Shirt
$25

Black with Ridgewood Design or Grey with R design. Sizes Adult XS - 3X. Item Color is Body color. Sleeves are the opposite color

Item E: Lightweight Short Sleeve Hooded Shirt item
Item E: Lightweight Short Sleeve Hooded Shirt
$30

Black with Ridgewood Design or Grey with R design. Sizes Youth S - Adult 4X

Item F: Crewneck Pocket Sweatshirt
$30

Black crewneck sweatshirt that has a hoodie style pocket! Design is Ridgewood down the arm. Sizes Adult Small - 4X

Item G: 1/4 Zip Fleece Pullover
$35

Black fleece pullover. Embroidered with WL chest design. Sizes Adult Small - 4X

Item H: Cage Jacket
$45

Black Short Sleeve, lightweight cage jacket. Has western style R chest design. Sizes Youth Small - Adult 4X

Item I: Joggers
$30

Bella + Canvas Black Joggers with RIDGEWOOD printed down leg. Sizes Youth Small - Adult 2X

Item J: Pajama Pants
$30

Orange & Black Plaid flannel pajama pants with R design on thigh. Sizes Youth Small - Adult 3X

ITEM K: Flat Bill Hat
$25

Flat Billed, Fitted Hat with Western Style R Embroidered on front. Sizes XS-XL

ITEM L: Flat Bill Hat
$25

Flat Billed, Fitted Hat with White WL Embroidered on front. Sizes XS-XL

ITEM M: Snap Back Hat
$25

Richardson 112 Adjustable hat with Western Style R Embroidered on front. Size Youth or Adult

ITEM N: Snap Back Hat
$25

Richardson 112 Adjustable hat with White WL Embroidered on front. Size Youth or Adult

Item O: Orange Tote Bag - LARGE
$55

Large is 34cm tall x 48cm wide x 23cm deep. This is a rubber tote bag (similar to BOGG Bags) PLEASE NOTE - ALL Bags will take 45-60 days to arrive from the time the fundraiser order closes (4/11& 5/2 order closing dates)

Item P: Orange Tote Bag - MEDIUM
$45

Medium is 31cm tall x 38cm wide x 13cm deep. This is a rubber tote bag (similar to BOGG Bags) PLEASE NOTE - ALL Bags will take 45-60 days to arrive from the time the fundraiser order closes (4/11& 5/2 order closing dates)

Item Q: Orange Tote Bag - SMALL
$35

Small is 21cm tall x 28cm wide x 11cm deep. This is a rubber tote bag (similar to BOGG Bags) PLEASE NOTE - ALL Bags will take 45-60 days to arrive from the time the fundraiser order closes (4/11& 5/2 order closing dates)

Item R: Black Tote Bag - LARGE
$55

Large is 34cm tall x 48cm wide x 23cm deep. This is a rubber tote bag (similar to BOGG Bags) PLEASE NOTE - ALL Bags will take 45-60 days to arrive from the time the fundraiser order closes (4/11& 5/2 order closing dates)

Item S: Black Tote Bag - MEDIUM
$45

Medium is 31cm tall x 38cm wide x 13cm deep. This is a rubber tote bag (similar to BOGG Bags) PLEASE NOTE - ALL Bags will take 45-60 days to arrive from the time the fundraiser order closes (4/11& 5/2 order closing dates)

Item T: Black Tote Bag - SMALL
$35

Large is 21cm tall x 28cm wide x 11cm deep. This is a rubber tote bag (similar to BOGG Bags) PLEASE NOTE - ALL Bags will take 45-60 days to arrive from the time the fundraiser order closes (4/11& 5/2 order closing dates)

ITEM U: Bats, Booms & Bucks Ticket
$10

Raffle Ticket! We will draw for 6 prizes on 6/28/26. Must be at least 21 to win any firearm. A copy of your ticket will be sent by text or email prior to the drawing.

Prizes are:

  • Retay Gordion Shotgun 12g 26" Bottomland
  • Mossberg Patriot 350 Legend Walnut w/Vortex Scope Package
  • Sig Sauer P365 Fuse 9MM w/ LXG Front Sight
  • Smith & Wesson M&P15 Sport 3 - 556 MLOK Edition
  • 2 - Choice of any Softball or Baseball bat up to $500 OR $500 Cash
