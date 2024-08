Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month is coming soon! Join us in celebrating and buy a shirt to wear throughout the month or anytime throughout the year! These have been designed by one of our autism mamas at Joshua Cowell. The shirt has our cougar and puzzle pieces with the words, "accept, support, understand, and include".





ORDERS NEED TO BE PLACED BY 3/27 TURN AROUND TIME IS APPROXIMATELY 2 WEEKS