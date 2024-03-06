Human Design Mondays

Mondays, 5:30pm - 7:30pm

$33 per class

All Levels Welcome

Each Monday we study the basics of the human design system for the first hour, and the second hour, we dive deep into a specific topic (Sun, Astrology, I Ching, Chakras, etc), looking at YOUR charts to glean awareness of how YOU operate.

This class is for all levels of Seekers... ALL are welcome and invited.

Week by week we grow more aware of our true nature AND what distracts us... how fun is that?

4/29/24: How we THINK. Gate 24 and the Ajna.

5/06/24: Do We Really Know Ourselves? Gate 2 and the Ji.

5/13/24: How We Manifest. The Throat and Gates 23 and 8.

5/20/24: Are you Logical or Abstract? Gates 20 and 16

5/27/24: Memorial Day - NO CLASS

6/03/24: The Beauty of the Openness. Gates 35 and 45

6/10/24: All Roads Lead to the Throat. Gates 45 and 12

6/17/24: The PotHoles in Our Design. Gates 12 and 15

6/24/24: Doing and Being. Gates 15 and 52

Facilitated by: Jen Hoeft, IHDS-Certified Analyst and Pastoral Counselor

www.humandesignwithjen.com