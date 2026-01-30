7FORE6 Open Golf Tournament

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Covers green fees, cart fee. Lunch is provided!
Team of 4, green fees, cart fee.
2 Teams of 4 - includes 18 holes, cart, lunch,
Logo placement at every hole
Full page ad on tournament program
Inclusion of company info on all posts, flyers, and
press releases
Inclusion of company info on all website
announcements, emails and social media posts
Company highlighted by emcee throughout
tournament announcements
2 Teams of 4 - Includes 18 holes, cart, lunch
Logo placement on 9 holes of your choosing
½ page ad on tournament program
inclusion of company logo on press releases
Inclusion of company info on all website
announcements, emails and social media posts
Company highlighted by emcee during
tournament luncheon
1 Team of 4 - Includes 18 holes, cart, lunch
Logo placement on 4 holes of your choosing
¼ page ad on tournament program
inclusion of company logo on press releases
Inclusion of company info on all website
announcements, emails and social media posts
Logo featured on every towel
distributed
Logo featured on every golf sleeve
gifted to participants
Sign placed at hole of your choosing
Opportunity to set up a tent/table
Emcee recognition when
winner is announced
Logo featured on program
Emcee recognition when winner is
announced
Logo featured on program
Emcee recognition when winner is
announced
Logo featured on program
Logo featured on program
Emcee recognition when gift is presented
$
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