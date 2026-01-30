746 Sports Foundation

Hosted by

746 Sports Foundation

7FORE6 Open Golf Tournament

17412 Quality Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93308, USA

General Admission
$125

Covers green fees, cart fee. Lunch is provided!

Team Admission
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team of 4, green fees, cart fee.

Hole in One Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

2 Teams of 4 - includes 18 holes, cart, lunch,

Logo placement at every hole

Full page ad on tournament program

Inclusion of company info on all posts, flyers, and

press releases

Inclusion of company info on all website

announcements, emails and social media posts

Company highlighted by emcee throughout

tournament announcements

Eagle Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

2 Teams of 4 - Includes 18 holes, cart, lunch

Logo placement on 9 holes of your choosing

½ page ad on tournament program

inclusion of company logo on press releases

Inclusion of company info on all website

announcements, emails and social media posts

Company highlighted by emcee during

tournament luncheon

Birdie Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1 Team of 4 - Includes 18 holes, cart, lunch

Logo placement on 4 holes of your choosing

¼ page ad on tournament program

inclusion of company logo on press releases

Inclusion of company info on all website

announcements, emails and social media posts

Towel Sponsorship
$1,000

Logo featured on every towel

distributed

Golf Ball Sponsor
$1,000

Logo featured on every golf sleeve

gifted to participants

Hole Sponsorship
$500

Sign placed at hole of your choosing

Opportunity to set up a tent/table

Men's Longest Drive Sponsor
$500

Emcee recognition when

winner is announced

Logo featured on program

Women's Longest Drive Sponsor
$500

Emcee recognition when winner is

announced

Logo featured on program

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500

Emcee recognition when winner is

announced

Logo featured on program

Raffle/ Silent Auction Sponsor
$250

Logo featured on program

Emcee recognition when gift is presented

Add a donation for 746 Sports Foundation

$

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