ICE Foundation Inc

Hosted by

ICE Foundation Inc

About this event

7G Overnight Trip May 6-8, 2026

Cost per student
$400
This amount pays for one student.
Cost per student plus $25 towards another student's fee
$425
This amount pays for one student and takes into account that not all students will be able to pay the total fee. The extra $25 helps us come closer to breaking even, given our policy of allowing all students to attend the trip regardless of their ability to pay.
Cost per student plus $50 towards another student's fee
$450
This amount pays for one student and takes into account that not all students will be able to pay the total fee. The extra $50 goes a long way, given our policy of allowing all students to attend the trip regardless of their ability to pay.
Pay in two installments
$200
This allows families to break the total cost into two payments. Submit one payment now and return to this same link before the trip to make a second payment.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!