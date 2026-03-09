7G Overnight Trip May 6-8, 2026

This amount pays for one student and takes into account that not all students will be able to pay the total fee. The extra $25 helps us come closer to breaking even, given our policy of allowing all students to attend the trip regardless of their ability to pay.

This amount pays for one student and takes into account that not all students will be able to pay the total fee. The extra $25 helps us come closer to breaking even, given our policy of allowing all students to attend the trip regardless of their ability to pay.

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