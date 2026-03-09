7G Overnight Trip May 6-8, 2026

Cost per student plus $25 towards another student's fee
$425
This amount pays for one student and takes into account that not all students will be able to pay the total fee. The extra $25 helps us come closer to breaking even, given our policy of allowing all students to attend the trip regardless of their ability to pay.
This amount pays for one student and takes into account that not all students will be able to pay the total fee. The extra $25 helps us come closer to breaking even, given our policy of allowing all students to attend the trip regardless of their ability to pay.
Cost per student plus $50 towards another student's fee
$450
This amount pays for one student and takes into account that not all students will be able to pay the total fee. The extra $50 goes a long way, given our policy of allowing all students to attend the trip regardless of their ability to pay.
This amount pays for one student and takes into account that not all students will be able to pay the total fee. The extra $50 goes a long way, given our policy of allowing all students to attend the trip regardless of their ability to pay.
Pay in two installments
$200
This allows families to break the total cost into two payments. Submit one payment now and return to this same link before the trip to make a second payment.
This allows families to break the total cost into two payments. Submit one payment now and return to this same link before the trip to make a second payment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!