7OSS Annual Christmas Party

Hosted by
About this event
Free of cost, but you will need to add here so we can see our total attendance. (Childcare provided).
Don't forget to add your guest(s)! Your guest(s) ticket will cost the same amount as yours. Anyone under the age of 12 is free.
Don't forget to add your guest(s)! Your guest(s) ticket will cost the same amount as yours. Anyone under the age of 12 is free.
Don't forget to add your guest(s)! Your guest(s) ticket will cost the same amount as yours. Anyone under the age of 12 is free.
Don't forget to add your guest(s)! Your guest(s) ticket will cost the same amount as yours. Anyone under the age of 12 is free.
Don't forget to add your guest(s)! Your guest(s) ticket will cost the same amount as yours. Anyone under the age of 12 is free.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!