YMS PTO
eventClosed
7th & 8th Grade Dance
1804 Hwy 81
Loganville, GA 30052
addExtraDonation
$
General admission 7th Grade
$15
Entry for one YMS 7th grade student 5:30-7:00pm
Entry for one YMS 7th grade student 5:30-7:00pm
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
General Admission 8th Grade
$15
Entry for one YMS 8th grade student 7:15-8:45
Entry for one YMS 8th grade student 7:15-8:45
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Bojangles tender meal
$10
Includes 4 tenders, chips, cookie and drink
Includes 4 tenders, chips, cookie and drink
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Papa Johns Pepperoni Pizza
$10
Includes 2 slices of PEPPERONI pizza, chips, cookie and drink
Includes 2 slices of PEPPERONI pizza, chips, cookie and drink
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Papa Johns Cheese Pizza
$10
Includes 2 slices of CHEESE ONLY pizza, chips, cookie and drink
Includes 2 slices of CHEESE ONLY pizza, chips, cookie and drink
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout