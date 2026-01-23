Ayala Golf Team

Hosted by

Ayala Golf Team

About this event

8th Annual Ayala Golf Classic 2027

1800 Carbon Canyon Rd

Chino Hills, CA 91709, USA

Main Tournament Sponsor
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Main Tournament Sponsor (limit one)
Includes two foursomes, two tee signs, one company banner, 8 additional dinner guests, and company name recognized at banquet. Bring own Company Canopy and Advertisements.

Eagle Sponsorship
$2,000

Includes one foursome with bull dog package for all four players and 2 tee sign. also includes other gifts.

Tee Sign Sponsor
$300

One tee sign to advertise your business on the course.

Foursome Special
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Package includes 4 players with dinner
Individual player names can be registered during checkout.

Player Registration
$225

Includes one player with dinner
Individual player names can be registered during checkout.

Bulldog Package
$50

(Valued at $95)

This includes the following:
3 Mulligans - $15
Closest to Pin - $10
Tee Off Closer on a Hole - $10
Straightest Drive - $10
Longest Drive - $10
Putting Contest - $10
Hole-in-One Contest - $10
Breakfast Drink - $10
2 raffle tickets - $10

Helicopter ball drop
$10

Helicopter Ball drop ticket. 1 ball per entry.

Raffle Ticket
$5

Raffle Ticket. 1 ticket per entry

5 - Raffle Ticket
$20

Raffle Ticket. 4 + 1 free ticket per entry

15 - Raffle Ticket
$50

Raffle Ticket. 10 + 5 free ticket per entry

40 - Raffle Ticket
$100

Raffle Ticket. 20 + 20 free ticket per entry

Add a donation for Ayala Golf Team

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