8th Annual Ayala Golf Classic 2027

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About this event
Main Tournament Sponsor (limit one)
Includes two foursomes, two tee signs, one company banner, 8 additional dinner guests, and company name recognized at banquet. Bring own Company Canopy and Advertisements.
Includes one foursome with bull dog package for all four players and 2 tee sign. also includes other gifts.
One tee sign to advertise your business on the course.
Package includes 4 players with dinner
Individual player names can be registered during checkout.
Includes one player with dinner
Individual player names can be registered during checkout.
(Valued at $95)
This includes the following:
3 Mulligans - $15
Closest to Pin - $10
Tee Off Closer on a Hole - $10
Straightest Drive - $10
Longest Drive - $10
Putting Contest - $10
Hole-in-One Contest - $10
Breakfast Drink - $10
2 raffle tickets - $10
Helicopter Ball drop ticket. 1 ball per entry.
Raffle Ticket. 1 ticket per entry
Raffle Ticket. 4 + 1 free ticket per entry
Raffle Ticket. 10 + 5 free ticket per entry
Raffle Ticket. 20 + 20 free ticket per entry
$
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