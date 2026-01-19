Battle of the Bayou Tournament: Hosted by Delta Wrestling Club

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About the memberships
No expiration
Sponsorship includes prominent display of your company logo on the stage screen, tournament shirts, head table, and mat tables.
No expiration
Sponsorship includes prominent display of your company logo on tournament shirts, head table, and mat tables.
No expiration
Sponsorship includes prominent display of your company logo on head table banner and mat tables.
No expiration
Sponsorship includes company logo displayed on mat tables.
$
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