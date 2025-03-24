7th Annual BBQ and Brews

BREW MASTER SPONSOR
GETS 2 TICKETS TO 2025 BBQ & BREWS EVENT.
Recognition during announcements as Brew Master Sponsor.
Logo Displayed on all tables as Brew Master Sponsor.
Logo on event promotional materials.
BREW MASTER SPONSOR
GETS 2 TICKETS TO 2025 BBQ & BREWS EVENT.
Recognition during announcements as Brew Master Sponsor.
Logo Displayed on all tables as Brew Master Sponsor.
Logo on event promotional materials.
Growler Guru Sponsor
$300
GROWLER GURU SPONSOR
GETS 1 TICKET TO 2025 BBQ & BREWS EVENT.
Recognition during announcements as Growler Guru Sponsor.
Logo Displayed on all tables as Growler Guru Sponsor.
Logo on event promotional materials.
GROWLER GURU SPONSOR
GETS 1 TICKET TO 2025 BBQ & BREWS EVENT.
Recognition during announcements as Growler Guru Sponsor.
Logo Displayed on all tables as Growler Guru Sponsor.
Logo on event promotional materials.
Add a donation for Crime Prevention Program of Southern California
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!