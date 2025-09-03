Eta Nu Education Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Eta Nu Education Foundation, Inc.

About this event

7th Annual Benefit Gala & Achievement Week Awards

200 N Ocean Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL 33062, USA

General Admission for 2
$300

General Admission for 2 and includes access to the open bar reception, from 6pm-7pm. Only 20 available AND only sold in pairs, no exceptions.

General Admission
$150

General Admission is per person and includes access to the open bar reception, from 6pm-7pm.

Table Reservation for 10
$1,450
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table Reservation includes seating for 10 and includes access to the open bar reception, from 6pm-7pm.

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes a Table Reservation for 10, company/personal name listed as "Presenting Sponsor", opportunity to make remarks during the reception and/or on stage, opportunity to setup a display table at the reception or in the event's welcome area, company/personal recognition during the event, company/personal recognition as a scholarship donor for the year, logo listed on event marketing material

Uplift Impact Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes a Table Reservation for 10, company/personal name listed as "Uplift Impact Sponsor", opportunity to make remarks during the event reception, opportunity to setup a display table at the reception or in the event's welcome area, company/personal recognition during the event, company/personal recognition as a scholarship donor for the year, logo listed on event marketing material.

Reception Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes tickets/seating for 4, company/personal recognition during the reception and the event, logo listed on event marketing material.

Entertainment Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes tickets/seating for 4, company/personal recognition during the reception and the event, logo listed on event marketing material.

Décor Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes tickets/seating for 4, company/personal recognition during the reception and the event, logo listed on event marketing material.

Scholarship Partner - 1000
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes tickets/seating for 2, company/personal recognition during the event, company/personal recognition as a scholarship donor.

Scholarship Partner - 500
$500

Includes ticket/seating for 1, recognition during the event, company/personal recognition as a scholarship donor.

Car Raffle Ticket
$20

Entry for annual Car Raffle. 1 ticket = 1 entry. Drawing held on 12/31 at 11:30pm. Winner will be announced on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/etanuques1969).

Add a donation for Eta Nu Education Foundation, Inc.

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