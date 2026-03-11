7th Annual Bingo Bash Silent Auction

Meet the Hurriya Box: a handcrafted piece that speaks the language of freedom, heritage, and resilience. Made from warm cherry wood, this structured clutch features intricate inlay work using mother-of-pearl, abalone, and traditional geometric accents each element telling a story of rooted beauty and cultural memory.

The handle, crafted from smooth wood and wrapped in luminous shell, bridges past and present: old-world craftsmanship meets bold, modern expression.

Whether carried as a statement accessory or displayed as functional art, the Hurriya Box is for those who carry more than just essentials: they carry history and pride.







Retail value is $375