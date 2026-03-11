7th Annual Bingo Bash Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
The most advanced of Breville's next-generation Oracle espresso makers, this innovative model features two stainless-steel boilers and a heated group head. The triple-heating system allows you to simultaneously brew coffee while heating milk so you can make your favorite drinks quickly. Featuring a high-tech Quad-Core CPU, the machine also lets you choose between two modes. Auto mode handles all the grinding, dosing and tamping in the portafilter, then extracts the coffee at the ideal water temperature and pressure. It even texturizes dairy and plant-based milk for latte art and creamy cappuccinos. Manual mode puts you in control of all the options. Either way you go, you can enjoy café-quality coffee from the comfort of home.
Retail value is $2,500
Starting bid
Palestinian traditional thobe in all black, featuring intricate red stitching. The striking red embroidery, tatreez, highlights the traditional patterns and craftsmanship, making it a bold yet elegant representation of Palestinian heritage.
Thobe by Palestinian Elegance
Retail value is $189
Starting bid
Kuvings Slow juicer with an extra-large auto-hopper that processes whole fruits and vegetables. Includes juicing, smoothie, and sorbet strainers. Color is Silver
Retail value is $700
Starting bid
A 5-quart stand mixer with 10 speeds and planetary mixing action for thorough blending. Includes a stainless-steel bowl, flat beater, dough hook, wire whip, and pouring shield. Color is PORCELAIN.
Retail value is $500
Starting bid
The perfect present for ages 0-5! Includes an Arabic Nursery Rhymes Sound Book, our Batta Travel Tote, Baby Contrast Cards Fold Out Book: Arab Landmarks Edition, a Memory Card Game and a Batta Tambourine!
Retail value is $66.95
Starting bid
Meet the Hurriya Box: a handcrafted piece that speaks the language of freedom, heritage, and resilience. Made from warm cherry wood, this structured clutch features intricate inlay work using mother-of-pearl, abalone, and traditional geometric accents each element telling a story of rooted beauty and cultural memory.
The handle, crafted from smooth wood and wrapped in luminous shell, bridges past and present: old-world craftsmanship meets bold, modern expression.
Whether carried as a statement accessory or displayed as functional art, the Hurriya Box is for those who carry more than just essentials: they carry history and pride.
Retail value is $375
Starting bid
Faux Floral in green and pinks, in a clear round vase.
Retail value is $500
Starting bid
Black seed oil, Miswak toothpaste, and 15 halal supplements.
-Folate
-Iron
-Coenzyme Q10
-Relax Balance
-B-Complex
-Krill Oil
-Cranberry
-Women's Balance
-Coral Calcium
-Garlic
-Boswellia Extract
-Magnesium Citrate
-Maca
-Prenatal Vitamin
-Zinc
**Retail value is $350
Starting bid
Microneedling treatment,
$150 gift card to use towards any service. Skinbetter refining foam cleanser, Skinbetter Trio Luxe Moisture treatment, BioJuve Masque,
SunBetter Advanced Mineral Protection plus skinceuticals samples!
**Retail value is $750
Starting bid
Altera HydraFacial — Medical-Grade Skin Rejuvenation at Altera Wellness The HydraFacial is a multi-step, medical-grade facial treatment that combines deep cleansing, exfoliation, painless extractions, and targeted serum infusion in a single session. Using patented Vortex-Fusion technology, the treatment simultaneously removes impurities while delivering customized hydrating and antioxidant serums directly into the skin. At Altera Wellness, this treatment is performed in a physician-led environment with clinical precision — not a standard spa setting. Results are immediate: visibly improved skin tone, texture, and luminosity with zero downtime. Suitable for virtually all skin types, the HydraFacial addresses congestion, fine lines, uneven texture, and dullness in one comfortable 45-minute session.
**Retail Value is $250
Starting bid
This advanced treatment uses nitrogen plasma technology to improve skin tone, texture, fine lines, sun damage, acne scarring, and overall skin rejuvenation with less downtime than more aggressive resurfacing options. NeoGen helps stimulate collagen remodeling for smoother, firmer, more radiant-looking skin. Perfect for the face, neck, or other targeted areas, this treatment is ideal for anyone looking to refresh and renew their skin with a cutting-edge aesthetic procedure from a physician-led wellness and aesthetics practice.
Retail Value is: $975
Starting bid
A set of hijabs and accessories
-Criss–Cross Underscarf - Stone
-Everyday Chiffon Hijab - Graphite
-Everyday Chiffon Hijab - Pale Rose
-Upper Eastside Hijab
-Criss–Cross Sport Hijab - Smoke
-No–Snag Hijab Magnets - Rose Gold
-Premium Jersey Hijab - Light Mink
-Perfect Satin Hijab - Eucalyptus
**Retail Value is $210
Starting bid
A gift card to Arch and Sons for one weeks worth of healthy, organic and Halal meals delivered straight to your door!
**Retail Value is $250
Starting bid
Handcrafted serving board featuring the elegant engraving “Bismillah”, a meaningful reminder to begin with blessings. Designed with a stunning combination of natural wood and smooth marble, this piece is both functional and decorative, making it perfect for everyday use. Paired with a set of matching coasters, this collection brings warmth, intention, and style to any home.
**Retail Value is $100
Starting bid
Wall decor piece with Aya from Surat Ar-Rahman.
**Retail Value is $175
Starting bid
Curling iron including case
Assorted scrunchies
Gift certificate for a free blow out
Assortment of Redkin hair products
**Retail Value is $200
Starting bid
24 hours in a Rolls-Royce
The bearer of this certificate is entitled to 36 hours in a Rolls-Royce or Bentley, compliments of Rolls-Royce Tampa Bay & Bentley Tampa Bay, both are a division of the Dimmitt Automotive Group. Pick up on Saturday afternoon from Dimmitt Automotive Group, 3255 Gandy Blvd. Pinellas Park, FL. Return on the following Monday, early afternoon!
Valid for one year from date of event (4/11). This certificate must be presented at time of pick up! At least two (2) weeks in advance. We will do our best to accommodate.
Rolls-Royce & Bentley model is based upon Availability. Valid US Driver's License and full coverage insurance is required. Driver is of the age of 25 or older. Smoking, eating and drinking are PROHIBITED in the vehicle. Certain restrictions apply.
Holidays excluded. 200 mile limit.
**Retail Value is $2000
Starting bid
Studio Booth Package
All Inclusive -
-Professional DSLR Camera and Lighting
-Luxury Set Up
-3 Hour Service
-1 Hour Setup/Breakdown
-Unlimited High Quality Prints - Up To 150 Guests
-Boomerang and Gif Overlays
-Digital Delivery of photo to each guest
-Choice of Premium Backdrops - now offering draping
-Booth Attendant
-ZIP File of All Event Photos Digitally
-High Quality Props
-Customized Photo Template - 2x6 or 4x6
-Customized Welcome Screen To Match Event & Aesthetic
**Retail Value is $900
Starting bid
“See Your Project Before It’s Built.”
Bring your vision to life before construction even begins. This exclusive package provides a realistic, interactive preview of your future space—so you can visualize, customize, and present your design with total confidence.
What’s Included:
• 2 Exterior Views
Photorealistic renderings that showcase how your project will look from the outside.
• Interactive Kitchen (2 Views)
Click directly on the image to instantly switch between design options—such as flooring, cabinets, and backsplash. No tools or technical skills needed.
• 2 Interior Renders (Empty + Staged)
• One clean, empty layout to understand the space
•One fully furnished version to help you experience the finished design.
Why This Matters:
• Make confident design decisions.
• Avoid costly changes during construction.
• Clearly communicate your vision to contractors & stakeholders.
• Experience your space before it exists.
**Retail Value is $2,500
Starting bid
This painting portrays a traditional Palestinian woman adorned in a thoub, woven with vibrant oranges, greens, and reds that reflect the richness of Palestinian heritage and identity. Through these colors and her presence, the piece honors cultural resilience, ancestral pride, and the enduring beauty of tradition passed through generations so that we may never forget where we came from.
**Retail Value is $350
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!