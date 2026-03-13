7th Annual Bubbles & Brunch

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About this event
Brunch (+ 2 bingo cards)
Table, 2 Chairs, Promotion
• Premier logo placement on event marketing materials
• Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor during the event
• Vendor/display table at the event
• Social media recognition
• 6 event tickets
• Prominent logo placement on select event materials
• Vendor/display table at the event
• Social media recognition
• Recognition during the event
• 4 event tickets
• Vendor/display table at the event
• Social media recognition
• Recognition during the event
• 2 event tickets
•Name listing in the event program
• Social media recognition
• 1 event ticket
Name recognition in the event program and event signage
Increase your chances for winning by purchasing an additional Bingo Card
This purchase of this exclusive Bingo Card gives you the opportunity to win a BRAND NEW TELEVISION!!
$
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