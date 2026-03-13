Royal Doves, Inc.

Hosted by

Royal Doves, Inc.

About this event

7th Annual Bubbles & Brunch

4850 N State Rd 7 G111

Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319, USA

General Admission
$60

Brunch (+ 2 bingo cards)

Vendor
$150

Table, 2 Chairs, Promotion

SAPPHIRE Sponsor (Title)
$5,000

Premier logo placement on event marketing materials

Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor during the event

Vendor/display table at the event

Social media recognition

6 event tickets

PEARL Sponsor
$2,500

Prominent logo placement on select event materials

Vendor/display table at the event

Social media recognition

Recognition during the event

4 event tickets


ROYAL Sponsor
$1,000

Vendor/display table at the event

Social media recognition

Recognition during the event

2 event tickets


DOVE Sponsor
$500

•Name listing in the event program

Social media recognition

1 event ticket

COMMUNITY Sponsor
$250

Name recognition in the event program and event signage

Additional Bingo Card
$5

Increase your chances for winning by purchasing an additional Bingo Card

Blue Lightning Bingo Card
$20

This purchase of this exclusive Bingo Card gives you the opportunity to win a BRAND NEW TELEVISION!!

Add a donation for Royal Doves, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!