8th Annual DAV Indiana Chapter 80 Golf Outing

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About this event
This allows YOU to reserve 1 spot in our Annual Golf Outing
This allows you to reserve 4 spots for your TEAM in our Annual Golf Outing
This allows for YOU to support our Annual Golf Outing with a Tee Sign and your Personal/Business name will be on our Banner & Social Media
This allows for YOU to support our Annual Golf Outing with a Tee Sign, a reservation for 1 Golfer, and your Personal/Business name will be on our Banner & Social Media
This allows for YOU to support our Annual Golf Outing with a HOLE FLAG and your Personal/Business name will be on our Banner & Social Media
This allows for YOU to support our Annual Golf Outing with a Tee Sign, a reservation for your TEAM of 4 Golfers, and your Personal/Business name will be on our Banner & Social Media
This allows for YOU to support our Annual Golf Outing with a HOLE Flag, a reservation for your TEAM of 4 Golfers, and your Personal/Business name will be on our Banner & Social Media
$
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