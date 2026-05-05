DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS Chapter 80

Hosted by

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS Chapter 80

About this event

8th Annual DAV Indiana Chapter 80 Golf Outing

6700 Country Club Rd

Hobart, IN 46342, USA

Single Golfer item
Single Golfer
$125

This allows YOU to reserve 1 spot in our Annual Golf Outing

Team of 4 Golfers item
Team of 4 Golfers
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This allows you to reserve 4 spots for your TEAM in our Annual Golf Outing

Tee Sponsorship item
Tee Sponsorship item
Tee Sponsorship
$200

This allows for YOU to support our Annual Golf Outing with a Tee Sign and your Personal/Business name will be on our Banner & Social Media

Birdie Sponsorship item
Birdie Sponsorship
$300

This allows for YOU to support our Annual Golf Outing with a Tee Sign, a reservation for 1 Golfer, and your Personal/Business name will be on our Banner & Social Media

Hole Sponsorship item
Hole Sponsorship item
Hole Sponsorship
$500

This allows for YOU to support our Annual Golf Outing with a HOLE FLAG and your Personal/Business name will be on our Banner & Social Media

Eagle Sponsorship item
Eagle Sponsorship
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This allows for YOU to support our Annual Golf Outing with a Tee Sign, a reservation for your TEAM of 4 Golfers, and your Personal/Business name will be on our Banner & Social Media

Hole-In-One Sponsorship item
Hole-In-One Sponsorship
$950
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This allows for YOU to support our Annual Golf Outing with a HOLE Flag, a reservation for your TEAM of 4 Golfers, and your Personal/Business name will be on our Banner & Social Media

Add a donation for DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS Chapter 80

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