Penlanco Federal Credit Union

Hosted by

Penlanco Federal Credit Union

About this event

7th Annual Designer Purse Bingo benefiting Columbia Fire and East Petersburg Fire

1383 Arcadia Rd

Lancaster, PA 17601, USA

Bingo Early-Bird Entrance Fee
$30
Available until Sep 13

Your $30.00 early-bird entrance fee provides you a three-card set for each of the 20 standard games. 

Bingo Entrance Fee (after 9/13/26)
$35

Your $35.00 entrance fee provides you a three-card set for each of the 20 standard games. 

Bingo Bundle (includes entrance fee)
$65

Your $65.00 fee provides you a three-card set for each of the 20 standard games, one extra set, one 3-card strip for each of the specials, a 6-card strip for the blackout, and 5 raffle tickets.

Add a donation for Penlanco Federal Credit Union

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