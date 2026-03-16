7th Annual Designer Purse Bingo benefiting Columbia Fire and East Petersburg Fire

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Your $30.00 early-bird entrance fee provides you a three-card set for each of the 20 standard games.
Your $35.00 entrance fee provides you a three-card set for each of the 20 standard games.
Your $65.00 fee provides you a three-card set for each of the 20 standard games, one extra set, one 3-card strip for each of the specials, a 6-card strip for the blackout, and 5 raffle tickets.
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