7th Annual Eagle Heroes Golf Tournament

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About this event
Lakeville, MN 55044, USA
Ticket includes golf for 4 and tickets to the 19th Hole.
Ticket includes golf for 3 and tickets to the 19th Hole. The 4th ticket will sponsor a Veteran in Transition to join your foursome.
Ticket includes golf for 1 and ticket to the 19th Hole.
Ticket sponsors (1) Veteran in Transition to play. This ticket does not include golf for the registrant.
Ticket is for Veterans in Transition
Ticket includes entry to the 19th Hole Networking + Closing Ceremony.
$
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