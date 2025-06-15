Eagle Group Of Minnesota Veterans Inc

Hosted by

Eagle Group Of Minnesota Veterans Inc

About this event

7th Annual Eagle Heroes Golf Tournament

Crystal Lake Golf Club - 16725 Innsbrook Dr

Lakeville, MN 55044, USA

Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Ticket includes golf for 4 and tickets to the 19th Hole.

Three Golfers + Sponsor a Veteran
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Ticket includes golf for 3 and tickets to the 19th Hole. The 4th ticket will sponsor a Veteran in Transition to join your foursome.

Single Golfer
$125

Ticket includes golf for 1 and ticket to the 19th Hole.

Sponsor a Veteran in Transition
$125

Ticket sponsors (1) Veteran in Transition to play. This ticket does not include golf for the registrant.

Veteran in Transition - Golfer
Free

Ticket is for Veterans in Transition

19th Hole Event Ticket - Non-Golfer
$30

Ticket includes entry to the 19th Hole Networking + Closing Ceremony.

Add a donation for Eagle Group Of Minnesota Veterans Inc

$

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