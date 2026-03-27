Elk Bend Community Center Inc

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Elk Bend Community Center Inc

About this raffle

7th Annual Elk Bend Bike Show Henry Big Boy .44 mag Fundraiser

$5 for 6 tickets
$5

6 chances to win the rifle. No need to be present to win! You are NOT required to pay the "contribution amount" for this purchase as you will notice. Enter 0 if you would like. Its an option only from our online ticket company!

$10 for 13 tickets
$10

13 chances to win the rifle. No need to be present to win!


You are NOT required to pay the "contribution amount" for this purchase as you will notice. Enter 0 if you would like. Its an option only from our online ticket company!

$20 for 26 tickets
$20

26 chances to win the rifle. No need to be present to win! You are NOT required to pay the "contribution amount" for this purchase as you will notice. Enter 0 if you would like. Its an option only from our online ticket company!

$50 for 50 tickets + BONUS!
$50

50 chances to win the rifle PLUS an entry into a separate BONUS drawing for an overnight stay at the Twelve Mile Cabins with a private brunch for 2 at the nearby The Greyhouse Inn in Salmon, ID. No need to be present to win!


You are NOT required to pay the "contribution amount" for this purchase as you will notice. Enter 0 if you would like. Its an option only from our online ticket company!

Add a donation for Elk Bend Community Center Inc

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