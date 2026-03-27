7th Annual Elk Bend Bike Show Henry Big Boy .44 mag Fundraiser

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About this raffle
6 chances to win the rifle. No need to be present to win! You are NOT required to pay the "contribution amount" for this purchase as you will notice. Enter 0 if you would like. Its an option only from our online ticket company!
13 chances to win the rifle. No need to be present to win!
You are NOT required to pay the "contribution amount" for this purchase as you will notice. Enter 0 if you would like. Its an option only from our online ticket company!
26 chances to win the rifle. No need to be present to win! You are NOT required to pay the "contribution amount" for this purchase as you will notice. Enter 0 if you would like. Its an option only from our online ticket company!
50 chances to win the rifle PLUS an entry into a separate BONUS drawing for an overnight stay at the Twelve Mile Cabins with a private brunch for 2 at the nearby The Greyhouse Inn in Salmon, ID. No need to be present to win!
You are NOT required to pay the "contribution amount" for this purchase as you will notice. Enter 0 if you would like. Its an option only from our online ticket company!
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