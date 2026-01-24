Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., Psi Omega Zeta: Fundraising

7th Annual Finer Thingz Gala: Scholarship & Awards Ceremony

4344 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd

Fairport, NY 14450, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to our Happy Hour on Friday, April 24th

Table of 8
$1,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to our Happy Hour on Friday, April 24th- tickets for a full table

Ad- business card
$25
Ad- quarter page
$50
Ad- half page
$100
Ad- full page
$200
Vendor Package 1
$100

One (1) 6’ skirted table, 1-2 chairs, meal not included

Vendor Package 2
$165

One (1) 6’ skirted table, 1-2 chairs, one meal included

Vendor Package 3
$200

One (1) 6’ skirted table, 1-2 chairs, two meals included

So Sweet Sponsorship
$500

●Logo featured on  

PowerPoint presentation and  

promotional materials, as  

well as on the chapter's  

social media pages 

● Digital Ad 

●1 ticket

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

●Logo featured on  

PowerPoint presentation and  

promotional materials, as  

well as on the chapter's  

social media pages 

● Digital Ad 

●2 tickets

Royal Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

●Logo featured on  

PowerPoint presentation and  

promotional materials, as  

well as on the chapter's  

social media pages 

● Digital Ad 

●2 tickets

Dove Sponsorship
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

●Logo featured on  

PowerPoint presentation and  

promotional materials, as  

well as on the chapter's  

social media pages 

● Digital Ad 

●3 tickets

Pearl Sponshorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

●Logo featured on  

PowerPoint presentation and  

promotional materials

●Customized social media  

recognition on the chapter's social media pages

● Digital Ad 

●5 tickets

Trailblazers Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

●Logo featured on  

PowerPoint presentation and  

promotional materials  

●Complimentary exhibit  

booth at the event 

●Complimentary tabletop  

display 

●Customized social media  

recognition on the chapter's social  

media pages and website  

●Recognition on Psi Omega Zeta  

Chapter website for an additional  

six (6) months 

● Digital Ad 

●Table of 8

Founders' Sponsorship
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

● Honorable mentions throughout 

the gala 

●Complimentary exhibit  

booth at the event 

●Complimentary tabletop  

display 

●Logo featured on  

PowerPoint presentation and  

promotional materials  

●Customized social media  

recognition on the Psi Omega Zeta  

Chapter social media pages and  

website 

●Recognition on Psi Omega Zeta  

Chapter website for an additional  

one (1) year. 

● Digital Ad placement  

●Table of 10

