7th Annual Finer Thingz Gala: Scholarship & Awards Ceremony

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to our Happy Hour on Friday, April 24th
Enjoy the full program with access to our Happy Hour on Friday, April 24th- tickets for a full table
One (1) 6’ skirted table, 1-2 chairs, meal not included
One (1) 6’ skirted table, 1-2 chairs, one meal included
One (1) 6’ skirted table, 1-2 chairs, two meals included
●Logo featured on
PowerPoint presentation and
promotional materials, as
well as on the chapter's
social media pages
● Digital Ad
●1 ticket
●Logo featured on
PowerPoint presentation and
promotional materials, as
well as on the chapter's
social media pages
● Digital Ad
●2 tickets
●Logo featured on
PowerPoint presentation and
promotional materials, as
well as on the chapter's
social media pages
● Digital Ad
●2 tickets
●Logo featured on
PowerPoint presentation and
promotional materials, as
well as on the chapter's
social media pages
● Digital Ad
●3 tickets
●Logo featured on
PowerPoint presentation and
promotional materials
●Customized social media
recognition on the chapter's social media pages
● Digital Ad
●5 tickets
●Logo featured on
PowerPoint presentation and
promotional materials
●Complimentary exhibit
booth at the event
●Complimentary tabletop
display
●Customized social media
recognition on the chapter's social
media pages and website
●Recognition on Psi Omega Zeta
Chapter website for an additional
six (6) months
● Digital Ad
●Table of 8
● Honorable mentions throughout
the gala
●Complimentary exhibit
booth at the event
●Complimentary tabletop
display
●Logo featured on
PowerPoint presentation and
promotional materials
●Customized social media
recognition on the Psi Omega Zeta
Chapter social media pages and
website
●Recognition on Psi Omega Zeta
Chapter website for an additional
one (1) year.
● Digital Ad placement
●Table of 10
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!