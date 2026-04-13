7th Annual Fore the Kids Golf Tournament

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About this event
Your registration includes a team of four golfers, breakfast (morning round only), lunch, a string, mulligans, and on-course experiences.
Enjoy a great day of golf while supporting children in our community.
Put your business front and center while making a difference. As a Hole Sponsor, your company will be recognized with signage at one of the tournament holes, giving you direct visibility with golfers throughout the day.
$
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