CASA of Central Virginia

Hosted by

CASA of Central Virginia

About this event

7th Annual Fore the Kids Golf Tournament

1614 New London Rd

Forest, VA 24551, USA

Team of 4
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your registration includes a team of four golfers, breakfast (morning round only), lunch, a string, mulligans, and on-course experiences.

Enjoy a great day of golf while supporting children in our community.

Hole Sponsorship
$250

Put your business front and center while making a difference. As a Hole Sponsor, your company will be recognized with signage at one of the tournament holes, giving you direct visibility with golfers throughout the day.


Add a donation for CASA of Central Virginia

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