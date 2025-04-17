7th Annual Gastonia EbonyFest Juneteenth Festival

Participate in the EbonyFest Parade with your group and one vehicle (e.g., float, decorated car, truck, etc.). Includes up to 10 participants All drivers must present valid licenses and proof of insurance Staging at Gastonia Transit Station, 2:00 PM Route ends at South Street A route map and participation rules will be emailed upon registration.

Participate in the EbonyFest Parade with your group and one vehicle (e.g., float, decorated car, truck, etc.). Includes up to 10 participants All drivers must present valid licenses and proof of insurance Staging at Gastonia Transit Station, 2:00 PM Route ends at South Street A route map and participation rules will be emailed upon registration.

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