7th Annual Gastonia EbonyFest Juneteenth Festival

Join us for Gastonia’s largest Juneteenth event! Table vendor space includes one 10x10 area at the Rotary Centennial Pavilion on Saturday, June 14, from 2–8 PM. Bring your own table, tent, and chairs. Set-up begins at 12:00 PM.
Join us for Gastonia’s largest Juneteenth event! Table vendor space includes one 10x10 area at the Rotary Centennial Pavilion on Saturday, June 14, from 2–8 PM. Bring your own table, tent, and chairs. Set-up begins at 12:00 PM.
Thursday Table Vendor (June 19, 6–10 PM)
$75
Table vendor space for Thursday, June 19, from 6–10 PM at Rotary Centennial Pavilion. Includes one 10x10 area. Vendors must bring their own table, tent, and chairs. Set-up begins at 4:30 PM.
Table vendor space for Thursday, June 19, from 6–10 PM at Rotary Centennial Pavilion. Includes one 10x10 area. Vendors must bring their own table, tent, and chairs. Set-up begins at 4:30 PM.
Combo Table Vendor (June 14 & June 19)
$160
Save by signing up for both vendor days! Includes one 10x10 table vendor space for Saturday, June 14 (2–8 PM) and Thursday, June 19 (6–10 PM). Vendors must bring their own table, tent, and chairs.
Save by signing up for both vendor days! Includes one 10x10 table vendor space for Saturday, June 14 (2–8 PM) and Thursday, June 19 (6–10 PM). Vendors must bring their own table, tent, and chairs.
Saturday Food Truck Vendor (June 14, 2–8 PM)
$200
Food truck space for Saturday, June 14, from 2–8 PM during the EbonyFest Parade and Main Festival at Rotary Centennial Pavilion. High foot traffic expected. Set-up begins at 12:00 PM. Trucks must have proper permits and insurance.
Food truck space for Saturday, June 14, from 2–8 PM during the EbonyFest Parade and Main Festival at Rotary Centennial Pavilion. High foot traffic expected. Set-up begins at 12:00 PM. Trucks must have proper permits and insurance.
Thursday Food Truck Vendor (June 19, 6–10 PM)
$150
Food truck space for Thursday, June 19, from 6–10 PM at Rotary Centennial Pavilion during the Juneteenth Finale & Fireworks Celebration. Set-up begins at 4:30 PM. Trucks must have proper permits and insurance.
Food truck space for Thursday, June 19, from 6–10 PM at Rotary Centennial Pavilion during the Juneteenth Finale & Fireworks Celebration. Set-up begins at 4:30 PM. Trucks must have proper permits and insurance.
Combo Food Truck Vendor (June 14 & June 19)
$325
Includes food truck space for both EbonyFest Festival days: Saturday, June 14 (2–8 PM) and Thursday, June 19 (6–10 PM). Save $25 with this combo ticket. Must have all required permits and insurance.
Includes food truck space for both EbonyFest Festival days: Saturday, June 14 (2–8 PM) and Thursday, June 19 (6–10 PM). Save $25 with this combo ticket. Must have all required permits and insurance.
Parade Entry (Walking Group Only)
$50
Walk with us in the 7th Annual EbonyFest Juneteenth Parade! This ticket covers entry for walking groups (up to 10 participants).
Staging Location: Gastonia Transit Station (2:00 PM)
Parade Start: 3:00 PM sharp
Route: Down Main Avenue, ending at South Street
A route map and participation rules will be emailed after registration.
Walk with us in the 7th Annual EbonyFest Juneteenth Parade! This ticket covers entry for walking groups (up to 10 participants).
Staging Location: Gastonia Transit Station (2:00 PM)
Parade Start: 3:00 PM sharp
Route: Down Main Avenue, ending at South Street
A route map and participation rules will be emailed after registration.
Parade Entry + Vehicle
$75
Participate in the EbonyFest Parade with your group and one vehicle (e.g., float, decorated car, truck, etc.).
Includes up to 10 participants
All drivers must present valid licenses and proof of insurance
Staging at Gastonia Transit Station, 2:00 PM
Route ends at South Street
A route map and participation rules will be emailed upon registration.
Participate in the EbonyFest Parade with your group and one vehicle (e.g., float, decorated car, truck, etc.).
Includes up to 10 participants
All drivers must present valid licenses and proof of insurance
Staging at Gastonia Transit Station, 2:00 PM
Route ends at South Street
A route map and participation rules will be emailed upon registration.
Additional Parade Vehicle
$25
Register an extra vehicle for your group. Must be part of an already registered parade entry.
Each vehicle must be operated by a licensed and insured driver
Staging begins at 2:00 PM at the Transit Station
Full instructions, route map, and safety info will follow after registration.
Register an extra vehicle for your group. Must be part of an already registered parade entry.
Each vehicle must be operated by a licensed and insured driver
Staging begins at 2:00 PM at the Transit Station
Full instructions, route map, and safety info will follow after registration.
Add a donation for EbonyFest Juneteenth Festival
$
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