7th Annual Hearts & Hooves Event Info & Tickets

Let the party start! Full “Ally Table” Hosts invite up to 8 amazing friends or colleagues who are ready to make a life-changing difference. During this magical night you and your guests will:

-Meet amazing therapeutic riders and vaulters as they share their heartwarming stories and demonstrate the healing power of the human-horse connection!

Enjoy a delicious dinner prepared by T. Darby Catering with meat provided by Ridgeview Farms, custom craft beers by Arvon Brewing Co and live music by local signer-songwriter Kody Bryant!

-Bid on live and silent auction packages including spa packages, a private trail ride for two complete with a champagne picnic or a visit by Peanut, one of the cutest therapeutic ponies ever!

-Experience the powerful SE Agricultural & Commercial Solutions "Running of the Horses" followed by more music, desserts and bonfires in the pasture at sunset!

Ally Table Hosts will also have their name listed on a special edition Hearts & Hooves t-shirt worn by therapeutic riders and vaulters, staff and volunteers, please note there is an artwork deadline. Name will also be listed on table sponsor signage and included in the event slideshow.





It is helpful to have your guest's information prior to the event! If you're unsure of who will be joining you, you can put "-" or n/a, and we will get their information at check in.





NOTE: You do not need to make an additional contribution upon check-out. To remove any surcharges simply click on the drop-down box, select "Other" and place "0" (zero) in the Contribution field.