7th Annual Jewels Gala

Virtual AD Submission Guidelines





Ad Sizes





Full Page:





· Width: 8.5 in. (2550 px)





· Height: 11 in. (3300 px)





Color Mode





· RGB mode is used for digital ads.





Resolution





· All ad formats should be printed at a resolution of 300 dpi (dots per inch), which ensures high-quality printing.





File Format





· Preferred:





· PNG





· JPEP





· Acceptable:





· PDF





Margins





· Include ½ - 1 in. margins within your ad to ensure important information isn't cut off during trimming.





Safety Zone





· Maintain a safe zone around the edge of your ad to prevent text or important visuals from being cut off during trimming or bleeding.





By following these guidelines, we can ensure that the ads created meet the specifications and look great in the ad book.





All ad sales are non-refundable.





Email: Brother Yaree Wilson at [email protected]





Due Date: December 4th 2025