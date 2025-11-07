Black And Gold Initiative

7th Annual Jewels Gala

1900 S 1st St

Champaign, IL 61820, USA

General Admission
$60

Admission for one seat and dinner. All ticket sales are non-refundable.

Table Sponsor
$625
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • One reserved VIP table for ten (10) guests with full-course meals.
  • Listed in program as a Table Sponsor
  • One Virtual Ad
  • All ticket sales are non-refundable.
Virtual Ad
$75

Virtual AD Submission Guidelines


Ad Sizes


Full Page:


· Width: 8.5 in. (2550 px)


· Height: 11 in. (3300 px)


Color Mode


· RGB mode is used for digital ads.


Resolution


· All ad formats should be printed at a resolution of 300 dpi (dots per inch), which ensures high-quality printing.


File Format


· Preferred:


· PNG


· JPEP


· Acceptable:


· PDF


Margins


· Include ½ - 1 in. margins within your ad to ensure important information isn't cut off during trimming.


Safety Zone


· Maintain a safe zone around the edge of your ad to prevent text or important visuals from being cut off during trimming or bleeding.


By following these guidelines, we can ensure that the ads created meet the specifications and look great in the ad book.


All ad sales are non-refundable.


Email: Brother Yaree Wilson at [email protected]


Due Date: December 4th 2025

Jewel Series Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
  • Designated as an Honorary Gala Chair.
  • Reserved priority seating for twenty (20) guests, including: 
  • Access to the VIP Reception with complimentary beverages.
  • Opportunity to deliver remarks at both the Annual Gala and Golf Classic (live or via video).
  • Four (4) Golf Classic registrations with VIP swag bags and raffle entries.
  • Prominent co-sponsor recognition on both event websites (Gala & Golf).
  • Logo display in Gala Presentation Area and Golf Reception Area.
  • Company spotlight via BGI & ZXL social media platforms.
  • Logo featured on a major golf hole sign.
  • Logo included in e-flyers for both events.
  • Featured on bgifoundation.org and zxlsports.org as a Jewel Series Sponsor.
  • Inclusion of a promotional item in event swag bags.
  • Virtual advertisement featured in the Gala digital ad presentation.
  • Company name and logo included in the virtual souvenir booklet.
  • All ticket sales are non-refundable.
Old Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Recognition as an Old Gold Sponsor on all event media and materials.
  • Ten (10) Gala tickets with meals and premium seating.
  • Access to the VIP lounge with complimentary beverages.
  • Virtual advertisement featured in the Gala digital ad presentation.
  • Company name and logo included in the virtual souvenir booklet.
  • Recognition on bgifoundation.org as a Gold Sponsor.
  • Logo placement on a Gala attraction (Dessert Bar, Photo Booth(s), Silent Auction, Coat Check-In Display
  • Inclusion of a promotional item in event swag bags.
  • All ticket sales are non-refundable.
Black Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Recognition as a Black Sponsor in digital and print materials.
  • Ten (10) Gala tickets with meals and standard reserved seating.
  • Access to the VIP lounge.
  • Logo on Sponsor Banner at Check-In Table
  • Virtual advertisement featured in the Gala digital ad presentation.
  • Company name and logo included in the virtual souvenir booklet.
  • Sponsor Appreciation Award presented during the event.
  • Recognition on bgifoundation.org.
  • All ticket sales are non-refundable.
