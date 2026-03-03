Rowan County Literacy Council

Hosted by

Rowan County Literacy Council

About this event

7th Annual Kentucky Derby Party with Hat-i-tude!

215 Confederate Ave

Salisbury, NC 28144, USA

General Admission
$65

There is no on-site parking available for the event. Guests should plan to park at Novant Hospital, where shuttle service will transport you directly to the venue.


This event will take place rain or shine, so please plan your attire and footwear accordingly.

Active Tutor Admission
$45

Available to active RCLC tutors. There is no on-site parking available for the event. Guests should plan to park at Novant Hospital, where shuttle service will transport you directly to the venue.

This event will take place rain or shine, so please plan your attire and footwear accordingly.

Add a donation for Rowan County Literacy Council

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