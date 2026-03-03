7th Annual Kentucky Derby Party with Hat-i-tude!

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About this event
There is no on-site parking available for the event. Guests should plan to park at Novant Hospital, where shuttle service will transport you directly to the venue.
This event will take place rain or shine, so please plan your attire and footwear accordingly.
Available to active RCLC tutors. There is no on-site parking available for the event. Guests should plan to park at Novant Hospital, where shuttle service will transport you directly to the venue.
This event will take place rain or shine, so please plan your attire and footwear accordingly.
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