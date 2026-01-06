Stories Behind The Songs, 7th Annual Military Benefit

About this event
Enjoy the evening, including open bar and food!
Premium Table
Table for 10 at front of stage
Logo on Main stage
Meet and Greet with Bryan
Verbal recognition during even
Logo on Social Media
On site Sponsor display
Post event Acknowledgment
Email Blasts
Tax Deductible
4 Reserved Seats
Meet and green with Frank
Logo and Recognition During Event
Name in Program Signage
Logo on Social Media
Post Event Acknowledgment
Tax Deductible
4 Reserved Seats
Meet and green with Jeff
Logo and Recognition During Event
Name in Program Signage
Logo on Social Media
Post Event Acknowledgment
Tax Deductible
4 Reserved Seats
Meet and green with Sarah
Logo and Recognition During Event
Name in Program Signage
Logo on Social Media
Post Event Acknowledgment
Tax Deductible
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!