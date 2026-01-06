American Legion

Hosted by

American Legion

About this event

Stories Behind The Songs, 7th Annual Military Benefit

310 W Butterfield Rd

Elmhurst, IL 60126, USA

General Admission
$125

Enjoy the evening, including open bar and food!

Bryan White Sponsorship
$10,000

Premium Table

Table for 10 at front of stage

Logo on Main stage

Meet and Greet with Bryan

Verbal recognition during even

Logo on Social Media

On site Sponsor display

Post event Acknowledgment

Email Blasts

Tax Deductible

Frank Myers Sponsorship
$3,500

4 Reserved Seats

Meet and green with Frank

Logo and Recognition During Event

Name in Program Signage

Logo on Social Media

Post Event Acknowledgment

Tax Deductible

Jeff Dayton Sponsorship
$3,500

4 Reserved Seats

Meet and green with Jeff

Logo and Recognition During Event

Name in Program Signage

Logo on Social Media

Post Event Acknowledgment
Tax Deductible

Sarah Darling Sponsorship
$3,500

4 Reserved Seats

Meet and green with Sarah

Logo and Recognition During Event

Name in Program Signage

Logo on Social Media

Post Event Acknowledgment

Tax Deductible

Add a donation for American Legion

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