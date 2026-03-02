PDA North America

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PDA North America

About this event

7th Annual PDA North America Conference: In-Person (LAST MINUTE)

5300 W Touhy Ave

Skokie, IL 60077, USA

Ticket - In-Person
$425

Ticket includes access to the virtual recordings on 2/27/26 and a spot at the in-person presentations on 3/5/26 and 3/6/26.


A light breakfast and lunch are included on 3/5/26 and 3/6/26.

Additional Family Member Ticket - In-Person
$325

Select this ticket option for additional household members if buying more than 1 ticket. Ticket includes access to the virtual recordings on 2/27/26 and a spot at the in-person presentations on 3/5/26 and 3/6/26.


A light breakfast and lunch are included on 3/5/26 and 3/6/26.

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