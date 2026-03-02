7th Annual PDA North America Conference: In-Person (LAST MINUTE)

About this event
Ticket includes access to the virtual recordings on 2/27/26 and a spot at the in-person presentations on 3/5/26 and 3/6/26.
A light breakfast and lunch are included on 3/5/26 and 3/6/26.
Select this ticket option for additional household members if buying more than 1 ticket. Ticket includes access to the virtual recordings on 2/27/26 and a spot at the in-person presentations on 3/5/26 and 3/6/26.
A light breakfast and lunch are included on 3/5/26 and 3/6/26.
$
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