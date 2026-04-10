7th Annual Recovery Golf Classic Raffle

Support Wake Monarch Academy and win one of two incredible prize packages valued at $1,000+ and $750+!

🎟 Presale tickets available now — buy yours before April 15!

5 tickets: $20

Additional bundle deals available at the registration table on April 15.

Raffle drawing held after team awards and contest winner announcements at lunch on April 15, 2026 at Lonnie Poole Golf Course at NC State University. Stick around for lunch for a chance to claim your prize in person!





Raffle ticket purchases are not tax deductible.



