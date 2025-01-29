7th Annual Yeti Classic Golf Tournament

Hosted by
Registration for 4 golfers - Included are the green fees, lunch, range balls, door prizes, and prizes for the winning team.
If you don't have a foursome but would like to golf, register as an Individual Golfer and we will build a foursome for you!
Not interested in golfing? No Problem! Join us for our lunch and raffle when the tournament is over! We'd love to see you there!
- Raffle Tickets will also be sold separately at lunch.
Ultimate sponsorship level with top billing. Includes logo featured in all event materials, featured signage, and 2-Foursomes in the tournament.
High-visibility sponsor with prominent logo placement and 1-Foursome included.
Strong visibility with logo on select signage and materials, plus one foursome included.
Sponsor a team of teachers to play in the tournament! Help get our Yeti Staff on the green!
Sponsor signage at one tee box. Great for small businesses or individual supporters.
Exclusive signage and recognition at the golfer check-in area. Great visibility as all participants register and pick up materials.
