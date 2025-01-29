Reunion Elementary Parent Group

Reunion Elementary Parent Group

7th Annual Yeti Classic Golf Tournament

15700 E 112th Ave

Commerce City, CO 80022, USA

Foursome
$500

Registration for 4 golfers - Included are the green fees, lunch, range balls, door prizes, and prizes for the winning team.

Individual Golfer
$130

If you don't have a foursome but would like to golf, register as an Individual Golfer and we will build a foursome for you!

Included are the green fees, lunch, range balls, door prizes, and prizes for the winning team.

Lunch Only
$35

Not interested in golfing? No Problem! Join us for our lunch and raffle when the tournament is over! We'd love to see you there!

- Raffle Tickets will also be sold separately at lunch.

Ultimate Sponsor
$5,000

Ultimate sponsorship level with top billing. Includes logo featured in all event materials, featured signage, and 2-Foursomes in the tournament.

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

High-visibility sponsor with prominent logo placement and 1-Foursome included.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

Strong visibility with logo on select signage and materials, plus one foursome included.

YETI Team Sponsor
$550

Sponsor a team of teachers to play in the tournament! Help get our Yeti Staff on the green!

Beer Cart Sponsor
$350
Hole Sponsor
$250

Sponsor signage at one tee box. Great for small businesses or individual supporters.

Check In Sponsor
$100

Exclusive signage and recognition at the golfer check-in area. Great visibility as all participants register and pick up materials.

Add a donation for Reunion Elementary Parent Group

$

