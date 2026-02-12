7th Remember Holly Golf Tournament - SINGLE GOLFER ADMISSION

Hosted by
Each ticket is good for one Single Golfer Admission into the Remember Holly 7th Annual Golf Tournament and Banquet at the end of the tournament.
Gold Level Sponsorship includes admission for a team of 4 golfers.
NOTE: IF SIGNING UP FOR GOLD SPONSORSHIP, PLEASE DO NOT PURCHASE INDIVIDUAL GOLFER ADMISSION.
In addition, you will also receive:
*A large sponsorship banner displayed during the Tournament
*One hole sponsorship with a custom logo displayed on one of the holes on the course during the tournament.
* Sponsorship recognition at the Golf Tournament Banquet at the close of the Tournament.
Silver Level Sponsorship includes admission for a team of 4 golfers.
NOTE: IF SIGNING UP FOR SILVER SPONSORSHIP, PLEASE DO NOT PURCHASE INDIVIDUAL GOLFER ADMISSION.
In addition, you will also receive:
*One hole sponsorship with a custom logo displayed on one of the holes on the course during the tournament.
* Sponsorship recognition at the Golf Tournament Banquet at the close of the Tournament.
Hole Sponsorship includes:
*One hole sponsorship with a custom logo displayed on one of the holes on the course during the tournament.
* Sponsorship recognition at the Golf Tournament Banquet at the close of the Tournament.
Donation Only or Additional Donation -
100% of every donation made through this page will be directed to the FSU Dance Marathon in Holly's honor, which will then go to the local children’s hospital to help fund care, programs, and resources that families rely on during some of their most challenging moments.
