7th Remember Holly Golf Tournament - SINGLE GOLFER ADMISSION

Gold Level Sponsorship includes admission for a team of 4 golfers.

NOTE: IF SIGNING UP FOR GOLD SPONSORSHIP, PLEASE DO NOT PURCHASE INDIVIDUAL GOLFER ADMISSION.

In addition, you will also receive:

*A large sponsorship banner displayed during the Tournament

*One hole sponsorship with a custom logo displayed on one of the holes on the course during the tournament.

* Sponsorship recognition at the Golf Tournament Banquet at the close of the Tournament.