7th Ward Citizens Coalition

Offered by

7th Ward Citizens Coalition

About the memberships

7th Ward Citizens Coalition's Membership

Single Membership
$14

Valid until May 7, 2027

Ideal for a single person who lives in the 7th Ward of Youngstown, Ohio.

Family Membership
$20

Valid until May 7, 2027

Economical option for 2 or more persons living at the same address in the 7th Ward of Youngstown, Ohio.

Associate Membership
$20

Valid until May 7, 2027

An option for non-residents of the 7th Ward who want to support 7WCC

Business Membership
$50

Valid until May 7, 2027

We support local businesses that support the 7WCC by printing small ads in our monthly newsletter.

Organization Membership
$38

Valid until May 7, 2027

Discounted rate for local organizations and 7th Ward groups as we support each other. Includes an ad or listing in our newsletter's group directory.

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