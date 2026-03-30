7th Ward Citizens Coalition's Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until May 7, 2027
Ideal for a single person who lives in the 7th Ward of Youngstown, Ohio.
Valid until May 7, 2027
Economical option for 2 or more persons living at the same address in the 7th Ward of Youngstown, Ohio.
Valid until May 7, 2027
An option for non-residents of the 7th Ward who want to support 7WCC
Valid until May 7, 2027
We support local businesses that support the 7WCC by printing small ads in our monthly newsletter.
Valid until May 7, 2027
Discounted rate for local organizations and 7th Ward groups as we support each other. Includes an ad or listing in our newsletter's group directory.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!