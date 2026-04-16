7WCC "4th of July" Parade 2026

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About this event
Pemberton Park, Shady Run Rd, Youngstown, OH 44502, USA
Campaigning for office? Enter our parade and stay to mingle with residents. Let us know if you want to set up a table for the community gathering afterwards.
Promote your business by being in the parade! For extra promotion, please consider one of the sponsorship levels tickets below.
This is the ticket for groups, agencies, and nonprofit organizations who want to be in the parade. Let us know if you want to set up a table at the gathering afterwards to distribute information and/or provide a fun activity for children.
We encourage school, church, and social youth groups to be in the parade. Make a float, walk with a banner, be creative! Marching bands also welcome! Be sure to stay for the gathering afterwards for free hot dogs and fun activities.
Do you want to be in the parade? This is the entry ticket for anyone (friends, neighbors) who just wants to be in the parade. Wear a costume, drive a classic car, walk with a friend, be creative, make people smile! Stay for the gathering afterwards for fun, food, and fellowship!
For corporations who want to sponsor a grassroots community organization above and beyond expectations. Your donation will help fund 7WCC projects and events well beyond the parade. Let us know if you want to remain anonymous or if we can publicly recognize you on a list of sponsors both online and in printed materials. Parade entry and space to set up a table at the gathering (both optional) and a subscription to our emailed newsletter is included. Thank you!
Spectacular delights, with much appreciation! Your donation will help fund the parade as well as future 7WCC projects and events. Let us know if you want to remain anonymous or if we can publicly recognize you on a list of sponsors both online and in printed materials. Parade entry and space to set up a table at the gathering (both optional) and a subscription to our emailed newsletter is included. Thank you!
Celebrate Independence day with a donation. Let us know if you want to remain anonymous or if we can publicly recognize you on a list of sponsors both online and in printed materials. Parade entry and space to set up a table at the gathering (both optional) and a subscription to our emailed newsletter is included. Thank you!
Spark joy by sponsoring the parade! Let us know if you want to remain anonymous or if we can publicly recognize you on a list of sponsors both online and in printed materials. Parade entry and space to set up a table at the gathering (both optional) and a subscription to our emailed newsletter is included. Thank you!
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