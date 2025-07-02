7x24 Exchange Northeast Regional Conference

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
This ticket provides access to the Cocktail Reception only, offering attendees the opportunity to connect in a relaxed and social setting while enjoying complimentary beverages and hors d’oeuvres.
Premier logo placement, Keynote intro, 1 vendor table, social promo, and event dinner sponsors on Oct 6th. Includes 4 attendee tickets.
Sponsorship Includes: Two (2) attendee tickets for your team or guests.
As the Furniture Sponsor, your brand will be featured in the main conference area and networking areas where attendees gather all day! Sponsorship includes prominent signage, recognition in event materials, and two attendee tickets to the conference.
Hospitality Welcome Sponsor
Includes: 2 tickets, digital signage, social media recognition.
Includes 1 attendee ticket, tabletop display including 6ft table to showcase solutions/services, prominent signage, and recognition at the event and on social media.
* EARLY BIRD PRICE ENDS: SEPT 17, 2025 * Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Includes 3 attendee tickets, 1 vendor table, digital signage and social promo.
Includes 2 attendee tickets, conference logo, and social media promo.
Includes 1 attendee ticket, digital signage, and social media promo.
Company logo printed on all attendee badges, slideshow recognition throughout the event, and social media promo. Includes 1 attendee ticket.
Includes 2 attendee tickets, tabletop display, prominent signage, and recognition at the event and on social media.
Includes 2 attendee tickets, tabletop display, prominent signage, and recognition at the event and on social media.
Includes 1 attendee ticket, tabletop display, prominent signage, and recognition at the event and on social media.
General Admission - Late Registration Table Fee / GA Ticket
Additional Main Room Sponsor Table
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