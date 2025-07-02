7 x 24 Exchange Metro NY

Hosted by

7 x 24 Exchange Metro NY

About this event

7x24 Exchange Northeast Regional Conference

Borgata Hotel

Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401, USA

General Admission - Late Registration
$450

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Cocktail reception only
$99.99

This ticket provides access to the Cocktail Reception only, offering attendees the opportunity to connect in a relaxed and social setting while enjoying complimentary beverages and hors d’oeuvres.

Platinum Sponsor
$9,999

Premier logo placement, Keynote intro, 1 vendor table, social promo, and event dinner sponsors on Oct 6th. Includes 4 attendee tickets.

Cocktail Sponsor
$4,999

Sponsorship Includes: Two (2) attendee tickets for your team or guests.

  • Recognition as one of the Cocktail Reception Sponsor during the conference networking event.
  • Prominent display of your company logo on event signage, program materials, and digital promotions.
  • Opportunity to provide branded signage at the reception (sponsor-supplied).
  • Verbal acknowledgment by the emcee during the cocktail reception.
Furniture Sponsor
$4,000

As the Furniture Sponsor, your brand will be featured in the main conference area and networking areas where attendees gather all day! Sponsorship includes prominent signage, recognition in event materials, and two attendee tickets to the conference.

Welcome Gift Sponsor
$3,700

Hospitality Welcome Sponsor
Includes: 2 tickets, digital signage, social media recognition.

Tabletop Sponsor
$1,500

Includes 1 attendee ticket, tabletop display including 6ft table to showcase solutions/services, prominent signage, and recognition at the event and on social media.

General Admission - Early Bird
$350

* EARLY BIRD PRICE ENDS: SEPT 17, 2025 * Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Gold Sponsor
$4,999

Includes 3 attendee tickets, 1 vendor table, digital signage and social promo.

Silver Sponsor
$3,000

Includes 2 attendee tickets, conference logo, and social media promo.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500

Includes 1 attendee ticket, digital signage, and social media promo.

Lanyard Sponsor
$3,000

Company logo printed on all attendee badges, slideshow recognition throughout the event, and social media promo. Includes 1 attendee ticket.

Breakfast Sponsor
$2,500

Includes 2 attendee tickets, tabletop display, prominent signage, and recognition at the event and on social media.

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500

Includes 2 attendee tickets, tabletop display, prominent signage, and recognition at the event and on social media.

Coffee Sponsor
$2,000

Includes 1 attendee ticket, tabletop display, prominent signage, and recognition at the event and on social media.

Late Table Addition
$575

General Admission - Late Registration Table Fee / GA Ticket

Sponsor Table Addition
$1,000

Additional Main Room Sponsor Table

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