8 day Famous Cake Raffle

Whaley Farms has donated a 12 layer cake for raffle! Wakulla County knows about this famous cake, you don't want to miss a chance at winning.
Every ticket sold helps us continue to be able to work on our mission to make a difference!
Our mission is to help fight food insecurity as well as helping less fortunate families and elderly with personal hygiene products, books, clothing, pet food/supplies and even toys and gifts at Christmas time.
Tickets are $10 each.
Thank you for your support!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!