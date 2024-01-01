LAS VEGAS DERBY FASHION SHOW

Have you ever experienced the Kentucky Derby? Even if you have, you have never experienced it like this. Imagine a fusion of Derby festivities and high fashion. Wear your best Derby outfit and bring your luck! We are betting on the ponies!

Just by attending you will be supporting three very impactful non-profits; hosting the event is PATHS Project, the premier life skills training program for at-risk teenagers, Rise Homes- a non-profit that provides housing and support for children that age out of foster care before being adopted, and the American Wild Horse Campaign-the organization that is doing what it takes to protect the wild horse community of the American West.

Besides an amazing fashion show, this impactful fundraiser will have an auction, an open bar, gourmet hors d' oeuvres and all the right people! Tickets will not last long, this is an event you do not want to miss!