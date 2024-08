The 2024 Hoops Village First Half Fee includes the below items until April 30, 2024:





Tournaments and Practices through April 30

AAU Membership

Uniform (Jersey and Shorts) through April 30

The second half of the payment is due by May 01, 2024.





1 Highlight Tape

Access to Hoops Village College Portal

Tournaments and Practices through the end of the season (July)

Uniform (Jersey and Shorts) to keep