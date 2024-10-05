James O'Donnell, organist – J. S. Bach & Olivier Messiaen

James O'Donnell, organist

Johann Sebastian Bach – Prelude & Fugue in E flat, BWV 552

Olivier Messiaen – Les Corps Glorieux





Internationally recognized as a conductor, organist and teacher, James O'Donnell has performed all over the world. Following a distinguished 23-year tenure as Organist and Master of the Choristers at Westminster Abbey, Mr. O'Donnell now holds the post of Professor in the Practice of Organ at Yale School of Music and the Yale Institute of Sacred Music. In his tenure at Westminster Abbey Mr. O'Donnell was responsible for all musical aspects of the Abbey's work, training and conducting the Abbey Choir in its daily choral services, recordings, concerts, and broadcasts and at the great national occasions for which the Abbey is known, including directing the music for the September 2022 State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which was broadcast live throughout the world to an estimated audience of over 4 billion people.



We are delighted to welcome him to Seattle and St. James Cathedral for this solo organ recital of the music of J. S. Bach and Olivier Messiaen!



Concert length is approximately one hour and fifteen minutes, with no intermission.