7th Annual Salute To Service Casino Night

The Calalus Group will be hosting its 7th ANNUAL SALUTE TO SERVICE CASINO NIGHT, benefiting Veteran housing, homelessness and other critical services. This year's location is The Penthouse at the MET Atlanta, on Saturday, 2nd December 2023, from 7 to 11 pm.





We hope that you will join us in honoring our veterans by attending or sponsoring the event. We have several opportunities to partner with us in giving back to those who served and sacrificed. Our goal this year is $50,000, and rest assured, every dollar in support of our mission goes back to our servicemen and women who have gallantly answered our nation's call. Our efforts have kept thousands of Georgia veterans engaged and committed to making positive moves in life. Not only are we a community, but we are also a movement.





Event Schedule:

7-8 pm: Cocktail Hour & Music

8-9 pm: Dinner & Awards, including the Best Dressed Award

9-11 pm: Casino Games, Music, Photos





Ticket Information:

Tickets start at $85 to $155 and include a complimentary signature drink during the cocktail hour, Buffet dinner & dessert, and casino cash to play with!





This is a limited capacity event open to the public, so get your tickets early! Silent Auction items are being gathered, valued at $100 or greater.





Event Bird Admission:

Early Bird ($85.00): Buffet Dinner, Complimentary Select Wine and Adult Beverages, (1) Casino Cash, and Parking (Included)





General Admission ($100): Buffet Dinner, Complimentary Select Wine and Adult Beverages, (1) Casino Cash, and Parking (Included)





VIP Admission ($155): Buffet Dinner, Complimentary Select Wine and Adult Beverages, (1) Bottle of Champagne, (1) Swag Bag, Casino Cash, and Parking (Included)





For Sponsorship Opportunities, please email ([email protected]).





Sponsorship Levels:

Diamond Sponsor ($2,500.00): Tickets for (6) Guests, Buffet Dinner, (2) Bottles of Champagne, Your Company's promotional material on all marketing, (2) Company Pull-up Banners, (5) minutes to promote your company, Promotional material on digital display screens, and placed in swag bags (MINIMUM 150 ITEMS FOR SWAG BAG), Logo on Step and Repeat, (6) Swag Bags, Parking Included.





Gold Sponsor ($1,500.00): Tickets for (4) Guests, Buffet Dinner, (1) Bottle service at the table, Your Company's promotional material on all marketing, (1) Company pull-up banner, (5) minutes to promote your company, Promotional materials on digital display screens, and placed in swag bags (MINIMUM 150 ITEMS FOR SWAG BAG), Logo on Step & Repeat, (2) Swag Bags, Parking Included.





Silver Sponsor ($200.00): Promotional materials on digital display screens, and placed in swag bags (MINIMUM 150 ITEMS FOR SWAG BAG), Logo on Step & Repeat.



