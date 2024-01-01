Mobile Home Community Preservation Convening

The goal of the convening is to create a space for groups that are actively working in mobile home community preservation to discuss the current environment for mobile home parks, understand different preservation models that are in place, understand which groups are taking on which roles, and share successful models as well as ongoing challenges. We are asking the question: what would it take for resident-empowered mobile home community preservation models to be consistently viable in Colorado?

When we say “resident-empowered mobile home community preservation”, we mean efforts to: