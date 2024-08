The 10 year aged Eagle Rare is my favorite bourbon whiskies and in this area it’s not always an easy find. I remember going in McDonough’s Wine & Spirits inVidalia, LA and ran into Joe McDonough. We just started a conversation about tastes in bourbon and favorites and developed a quick friendship.

Through that friendship, my good friends at McDonough’sand Joe) have provided a beautiful bottle of 10 year aged Eagle Rare to raffle off for ourinitiatives and scholarship.

Eagle Rare is a brand of bourbon whiskey distilled and distributed by the Buffalo Trace Distillery. At tasting you will get notes of oak, almond, and a little vanilla. It’s a great bottle to add to any collection.

Entry cost is $5 and the more entries you buy, your chances of winning this bottle will increase.

The winner will be announced at our Sunday Funday Cigar and Food Festival on Sunday April 7th. (Announced will be made at 4 PM).