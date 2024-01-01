Pride March Sign Up!

Join Central Ohio Women in the Trades on Saturday, June 15 as we march our support in the Stonewall Columbus Pride March! The theme this year is Live Out Loud! Families are encouraged to join us, registration is limited!

Registration is from 9:00-10:00 and the parade kicks off at 10:30. Let's represent and support our sisters and and our community!





What is this year’s theme?

The 2024 theme for Stonewall Columbus is “Live Out Loud.” Fifty-five years post the Stonewall Uprisings we have much to celebrate but far more left in our fight. The "Live Out Loud" theme encourages individuals from all backgrounds to proudly showcase their true selves--to share their joy. It's a celebration of the progress we've made while recognizing the ongoing struggles within our community. The theme also serves as a reminder that living openly and authentically is a form of activism, it is protest, and pushes us towards a more inclusive future.