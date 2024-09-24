Randolph Youth Hockey Auction

- NJ Devils vs. TBD
- Exclusive Meet and Greet with 3X Stanley Cup Champion Ken Daneyko
- Includes lounge access with food
- Tickets located in the Lower Bowl
- Credit Card, Cash, Check, Venmo will be accepted after auction ends
Lawrence Taylor Signed NFL Helmet
$100
Starting bid
Own a Piece of NFL History: Lawrence Taylor Autographed Helmet Up for auction is a stunning NFL helmet signed by the legendary Lawrence Taylor, one of the greatest defensive players in the history of the game. This helmet is a must-have for any true football fan, collector, or New York Giants enthusiast!
Generously donated by WOW Sports, Randolph NJ.
About Lawrence Taylor: A 10-time Pro Bowl selection, NFL MVP, and a key figure in the New York Giants’ defense, Lawrence Taylor’s impact on the game is unparalleled. Known for his fierce tackles and game-changing plays, LT’s legacy is cemented as one of the NFL’s most dominant forces. Don’t miss this chance to own a rare piece of football history! Bid now and bring home a part of the legend. Credit Card, Cash, Check, Venmo will be accepted after auction ends
